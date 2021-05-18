





Share this Story: Spey Resources Begins Exploration at the Salar De Incahuasi Salta, Argentina

Spey Resources Begins Exploration at the Salar De Incahuasi Salta, Argentina

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 18, 2021) – Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTCQB: SPEYF) (the “Company” or “SPEY”) is pleased to announce that it has begun exploration activities in the Salar de Incahuasi (the “Incahuasi Project” or “Incahuasi”) in the Province of Salta, located approximately 45 kilometers from the township of Tolar Grande, Argentina. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Spey Resources Begins Exploration at the Salar De Incahuasi Salta, Argentina Back to video A Transient Electro Magnetic (“TEM”) geophysics study is being prepared by Quantec Geoscience Argentina S.A. to cover the newly acquired concession over a 5 day period commencing on May 20, 2021. The lines will be done at 200m spacing. Fig 1: Road to Tolar Grande is in yellow, concession boundary in blue and TEM lines in red. To view an enhanced version of Fig 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6150/84390_picture1resized.jpg SPEY has planned an intensive exploration program of sampling, mapping, geophysics and drilling for the period May 2021 – Dec 2021 and plans to complete a NI 43-101 compliant study in the third quarter of 2021. The TEM work is expected to be defined over 3 survey profiles, including 50 TEM stations in total, with 200m station intervals.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Adjacent to SPEY’s 300 Ha Incahuasi Salar concession, which was optioned from AIS Resources Ltd, other explorers have found 325ppm lithium and 13,200ppm potassium. Two major companies that share concessions on SPEY’s Incahuasi Salar are Gangfeng Lithium Co Ltd (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 002460) and Orocobre Limited. SPEY has engaged the AIS Resources’ team whose key personnel have significant experience in exploration and production of lithium carbonate. AIS Resources’ geologists began exploration work on Incahuasi on May 17, 2021 to take samples, create an isobar map and have the sample brines assayed at SGS (www.sgs.com) in Salta, Argentina. Also, 200L samples will be collected for shipping to Melbourne, Australia, to be tested by Ekosolve to produce lithium chloride and lithium carbonate using their state of the art lithium solvent exchange SX Ekosolve system. CEO of Spey Resources, Nader Vatanchi commented, “We look forward to the sampling and geophysics results. By engaging AIS Resources to manage our exploration program, we have immediate access to an established company registered for tax and mining in Argentina. We are fortunate to have Phillip’s exceptional management experience and access to his team which has operational history in Argentina and has saved us almost a full year in delays.” Qualified Person Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBusM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Thomas is independent of the Company but discloses that he is a shareholder of SPEY.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content About Spey Resources Corp. Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo British Columbia. For more information, please visit the Company’s public disclosure at www.sedar.com and www.speyresources.ca. Contact: Nader Vatanchi

CEO, Director

778-881-4631

nader@speyresources.ca

www.speyresources.ca ### The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company’s mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84390 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston