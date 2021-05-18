





FansUnite Entertainment Announces Agreement to Provide Its Proprietary Betting Software to Money Line Sports for Its New Live Streaming and Interactive Sports Platform in Regulated Jurisdictions The agreement will form a new online wagering portal that will incorporate live streaming and accept cryptocurrency payments

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 18, 2021) – FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has entered a licensing agreement with Money Line Sports Inc. (“Money Line”) to launch the online sports betting portal, www.MoneyLineSports.tv before the upcoming professional football season. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. FansUnite Entertainment Announces Agreement to Provide Its Proprietary Betting Software to Money Line Sports for Its New Live Streaming and Interactive Sports Platform in Regulated Jurisdictions Back to video Founded in 2019 and launching in 2021, Money Line Sports, is an Ontario-based company that is uniquely positioned within the European markets to provide premium streaming sports content and wagering technology. Under the agreement, Money Line will be an approved white-label partner and operator of FansUnite’s proprietary licensed online gambling solutions. FansUnite will integrate the Money Line proprietary streaming media OTT platform and content into the Company’s sportsbook and casino offerings within legal jurisdictions. By utilizing FansUnite’s gaming applications, Money Line’s media platform will provide an enhanced experience for its users through original live streaming content, premium insights, live odds feeds and proprietary betting tools and data for sports betting.

Article content The Money Line platform will implement a diverse revenue model to include a subscription-based pay-for-view framework for premium sports content, a syndicated television show, a rapidly-growing affiliate marketing business focused on customer acquisition for sports betting in Europe and additional jurisdictions. Cryptocurrencies will be accepted on FansUnite’s wagering system as a payment option alongside fiat, providing loyalty and rewards for conversion from PayPal and fiat currency on the Money Line Network. “The new digital betting portal will showcase FansUnite’s advanced gaming applications that will be equipped with Money Line’s top-tier streaming media solutions and robust sports content, resulting in a synergy that can capitalize on the betting interests of football fans and bettors,” said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. “Given the rising popularity of online sports betting, we are pleased to be working with the Money Line team on creating the ultimate betting experience for sports enthusiasts through the new joint wagering platform.” “We are extremely excited to partner with FansUnite and benefit from their proprietary, best-in-class gaming technology platform, digital customer acquisition expertise, and approved operating gaming licenses in multiple jurisdictions,” stated B. Michael Friedman, Founder of Money Line Sports Inc. “Together, we expect to create a one-of-a-kind wagering platform that we expect will raise the bar for the international sports betting market through a truly interactive and engaging sports betting experience. This move will quickly solidify Money Line’s unique value proposition within the gaming sector providing subscription based live streaming sports, wagering in legal jurisdictions and the use of our licensed Blockchain digital currency, “Bettor COIN” and the rewards coin “BOOKIE” ($BOOK) to improve KYC, AML and reduce credit card chargebacks as a soon to be publicly traded company,” added Friedman.

Article content The licensing agreement will significantly increase the speed to market for the multi-functional gaming platform for both parties and create a first-mover advantage for streaming sports content, interactive odds, and sports betting with virtual currency acceptance. About FansUnite Entertainment Inc. FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content. For further information, please contact: Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

ir@fansunite.com

(905) 510-7636 Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

scott@fansunite.com

Article content Darius Eghdami, President of FansUnite

darius@fansunite.com About Money Line Sports Inc. Founded in 2019, and launching in 2021, Money Line Sports is uniquely positioned within the online gaming sector through its unique licensed platform to provide premium streaming sports content and wagering for sports bettors within legal jurisdictions. Money Line’s sports media platform provides an enhanced experience for its users through original sports live stream content, premium insights, live odds and proprietary betting tools and data. Money Line’s diverse revenue model includes a subscription-based pay for view model and a rapidly-growing affiliate marketing business focused on customer acquisition for betting operators in Europe and additional jurisdictions as well as sports and casinos. Contact:

Money Line Sports

info@moneylinesports.tv NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED ‎OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-‎‎‎looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be ‎‎‎identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “intends,” ‎‎‎‎”anticipates,” “potential,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “continue” or similar expressions to be uncertain ‎‎‎and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to: the licensing agreement with Money Line, including the anticipated benefits therefrom; the creation and timing of the anticipated online sports betting portal, the characteristics of the Money Line platform; the competitive advantage of the relationship with Money Line; the user experience regarding the Money Line platform; business development ‎plans of ‎FansUnite; the Company’s unique portfolio of assets; and discussion of future plans, ‎projections, ‎objectives, estimates ‎and forecasts and the timing related thereto. Forward-looking statements ‎are based ‎on the Company’s ‎estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and ‎other factors ‎that may cause the ‎actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of ‎FansUnite to be ‎materially different from ‎those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or ‎forward-looking ‎information. Additional ‎information regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the ‎Company’s business ‎are contained under ‎the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Non-Offering ‎Prospectus dated March 27, ‎‎2020 filed on its ‎issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and risks related ‎to global pandemics, ‎including the novel ‎coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of ‎other viruses or ‎pathogens and influence ‎of macroeconomic developments. Accordingly, readers should not ‎place undue ‎reliance on forward-looking ‎statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking ‎statements in ‎this news release are made ‎as of the date of this release. FansUnite disclaims and does not ‎undertake to ‎update or revise any forward-‎looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a ‎result of new ‎information, future events or ‎otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.‎ To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84400 #distro

