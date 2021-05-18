





UAV Corp Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Article content Port St. Joe-Wewahitchka, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – May 18, 2021) – UAV Corp (OTC Pink: UMAV) (the “Company”), a holding company focused on communications, UAV, and Airship Surveillance opportunities technology, and related industries, today announced the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. UAV Corp Announces First Quarter 2021 Results Back to video Key Highlights for Q1 2021 Revenue of $229,790 a 100% increase over the same period ending March 31, 2020

Gross profit of $167,492, with gross margin of 72.9%

Total assets grew to $894,503, an increase of 4.2% Initiated the strategic partnership with Gulf Coast State College to complete the build and certification of the new DATT SA 70-12 tether-airship through Grant Award #202 executed through Gulf Coast State College and the Triumph Fund August 22, 2020 for $900,000. Gulf County, FL secured $1,104,866 in funding through two Grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration ($615,448 – October 20, 2020) and Department of Opportunity ($489,420 – March 18, 2021) for the design, permitting,build and construction of infrastructure improvement along Cessna Drive at Costin Airport.The improvements at Costin Airport will include a paved road, new water line, new sewer line, and 3 phase power to the Airport Hangar under development.

Article content Secured an additional $45,000 Phase 1 contract part of $150,000 dated March 23, 2021 from the Airforce through Prime contractor “Research in Flight” to manufacture a small scale electric DATT 600 prototype cylinder airship as proof of concept scheduled for 1st test flight August 2021. Management Commentary Billy Robinson, UAV Corp’s Chairman, commented, “The first quarter was very eventful for UAV Corp, as we put the pieces together towards building a well-positioned company that’s addressing market opportunities in communication Technology, Drone development and deployment and Airship Surveillance and communications. We managed to secure purchase orders, and ongoing Airship development contracts worth over $1.29 million. While our business continues to grow and deliver results, we are always looking for new business flow that can potentially expand our influence in the UAV, communication and surveillance markets as well as provide opportunities in development and outsourced UAV opportunities.” Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021: Revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $230,000, compared to nil for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Gross profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $168,000, compared to nil for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The resulting gross margin was 72.9% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Operating expenses were $129,000 for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $29,000 compared to $100,000 for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, due to the expanded operations to manage the Gulf Coast State Collegeto complete the build and certification of the new DATT SA 70-12 and the Airforce “Research in Flight” to manufacture a small scale electric DATT 600 prototype cylinder airship. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 56.2%.

Article content Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $258,000, compared to $61,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. About UAV Corp UAV Corp (UMAV) is a Research and Development holding company with a focus on Communication Aerospace and Environmental Solutions. Researchers at UAV Corp are actively engaged in solving transformative problems for the government and commercial clients. We are working on a wide range of topics including but not limited to advanced communication, Airship and Drone Technology and low altitude analysis of carbon dioxide (CO2) conversion, new energy processes, biomass conversion, energy efficiency crop and mining management. About Skyborne Technology, Inc. Skyborne Technology, Inc. has significant investments in research & development of Intellectual Property and proprietary designs in areas covering semi-rigid and rigid airship design, reverse-ballonet technology, mooring and hybrid propulsion that have competitive advantages for both its Spherical and Cylinder Class tether/airship designs. Skyborne Technology has a manufacturing facility in Wewahitchka, Florida and owns the airport in Port St. Joe, Florida for manned and unmanned operations. Forward Looking Statement This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, capital markets, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No information in this news release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future stock price, revenues, or results of operations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Contact: UAV Corp

OTC Pink: UMAV

Billy Robinson, Chairman

504-722-7402

brobinson@uavcorp.net

www.uavcorp.net Deborah Cheek, Communications Director

850-588-1747

dcheek@uavcorp.net To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84407 #distro

