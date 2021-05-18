





Dr. Fang has authored 15 published papers including two on axonal transport and several on protein aggregation

Article content Berwyn, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – May 18, 2021) – Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Cheng Fang, Ph.D., as its new Vice President of Research. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Annovis Bio Appoints Accomplished Neuroscientist, Dr. Cheng Fang as VP of Research Back to video “I am excited to welcome Dr. Fang to Annovis Bio. Her knowledge of research in our field, as well as in general, is excellent,” commented Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., CEO of Annovis Bio. “She will be instrumental in furthering our work on the mechanism of action of our drug and on the behavior of the brain after acute and chronic injury. Dr. Fang will be a great asset as we prepare to move into our first pivotal trials in the coming quarters.” Dr. Cheng Fang, VP of Research To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Article content Dr. Fang is an experienced neuroscientist with more than a decade of experience in neurodegenerative diseases, with broad scientific knowledge and hands-on experience. Prior to joining Annovis, she was a scientific solution consultant with Clarivate Analytics where she worked on cutting-edge scientific projects with top-50 pharma clients. Previously, Dr. Fang was business development manager for Coriell Institute for Medical Research and an assistant professor at Boston University, where she designed and supervised projects focused on prion diseases and AD as a research team leader. About Annovis Bio Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Alzheimer’s in Down Syndrome (DS-AD). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and DS-AD that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We expect our treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and DS-AD, as well as body and brain function in PD. We have two ongoing Phase 2a studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company’s website: www.annovisbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, effectiveness and anticipated results of ANVS401 clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on Annovis Bio, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate, including that clinical trials may be delayed. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Annovis Bio, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

