





Share this Story: Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Announces Its Strategic Agreement with ZUC Energy SRL

Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Announces Its Strategic Agreement with ZUC Energy SRL

Article content Burlington, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 18, 2021) – Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYBX) (the “Company” or “HPT”), provides a corporate update and announces its agreement with Zuc Energy SRL, a European Leader in Modular Solar Panel Systems based in Verona, Italy. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Announces Its Strategic Agreement with ZUC Energy SRL Back to video ZUC Energy SRL



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7090/84420_e79d7b2734f0697c_002full.jpg On April 5, 2021, the Company completed the change of its Transfer Agent to Pacific Stock Transfer Companyof Las Vegas, Nevada . Pacific Stock Transfer is a subsidiary of Pacific Services Group Ltd., which is also the parent company of Capital Transfer Agency of Toronto, Ontario. As one of the largest transfer agency groups in the USA, representing over 2,300 publicly traded and private issuers, Pacific Stock Transfer is a premier professional services firm that prides itself on providing the highest-quality service in the industry. Pacific Stock Transfer and Capital Transfer Agency are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are members of the Securities Transfer Association (STA) and Securities Transfer Association of Canada (STAC).

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content On March 5, 2021 HPT completed negotiation to acquire 50% of ZUC Energy SRL. ZUC Energy was formed in 2020 as an “Innovative Startup” in Italy, which, according to European Union regulation, qualifies ZUC Energy for special grants and financial support for its projects. ZUC Energy was formed by a pool of engineering specialists, who have very significant experience in photovoltaic activities, gained mainly from their many years in the research and development, which led to the development of the ZUC-SOLAR ORC® module and the Riverclack® Roof System. In its early life, ZUC Energy has already achieved important results in the photovoltaic sector, with its know-how, patents, systems and order portfolio, allowing it to focus on its ambitious goals. It is projecting 2021 gross revenue of 5 million euros, with EBITDA of 16.5%. In addition, the company is planning to achieve year-over-year growth of 9% over the next five years. HPT President, Michael Shamber, states, “We are pleased to announce the first of three agreements that we have been negotiating over the past ten weeks. This first agreement between ZUC Energy and HPT is based on a private equity investment of up to Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars for continued development and deployment of the ZUC Energy green energy solutions, which, when added to the possible European Union “Innovative Start Up” grants, for up to 2.5 million euros, could greatly enhance the Company’s ability to achieve its financial projections for the next five years. HPT is pleased to incorporate ZUC Energy and its technologies into our Green Energy group.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content ZUC ENERGY – Milan Fair -Italy To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7090/84420_e79d7b2734f0697c_003full.jpg About Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYBX) HPT’s mission is to provide and to continue to develop new innovative green hydropower technology options that are grid ready, safe, reliable and cost effective for utility providers worldwide. HPT has developed a system to increase the power output of an impact turbine hydro generation system. The first generation of products from the HPT system known as “Hammer1”, utilizes hydraulic water phenomena to produce rapid fire, high speed, long water projectiles that have a velocity 1.25 to 1.30 times greater velocity than the traditional “Free Flow” turbines in operation today. The additional velocity increases the rotational torque of the impact turbine runner, thus increasing the power generation much more efficiently than today’s installed power generation plants. Contact Information: Michael Shamber

Hydro Power Technologies, Inc.

888-993-0989

info@hydropowertechnologies.com

https://twitter.com/HydroPowerTech FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84420 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston