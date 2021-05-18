Giga Metals Presents at Global Mining Symposium

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 18, 2021) – Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) (OTCQB: HNCKF) (FSE: BRR2), a Canadian junior mining company with 100% ownership of a significant nickel sulphide project, is presenting at The Northern Miner Q2 Global Mining Symposium on Wednesday, May 19th at 1:55 AM EDT / 10:55 AM PDT.

Registration for the two-day event is free. Join Giga Metals’ CEO, Mark Jarvis for a live investor presentation where he will provide an update on the Turnagain project and the upcoming summer drill program.

Click the link to register for free: https://events.northernminer.com/

About Giga Metals

Giga Metals Corporation is focused on metals critical to modern batteries, especially those used in Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage. The Company’s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world.

Giga is also exploring for copper, another critical battery metal, in Brazil.

