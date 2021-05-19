





Article content London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – May 19, 2021) – Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV) (the “Company”), a provider of medicinal mushroom and cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products for both humans and pets, announces it is to join SupplierGATEWAY, a cloud-based vendor management platform that connects buyers and sellers. The Company is boosting their retail and wholesale activity by exploring new selling platforms. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Link Reservations Inc./LinkResPet (LRSV) Boosts Selling Activities Through New SupplierGATEWAY Presence Back to video Rene Lauritsen, Link Reservations Inc CEO commented: “For the past few months we have been looking at our retail strategy and our pathways to increased sales and revenue. With this in mind we have identified key wholesale and retail opportunities. We want to make sure we are reaching as many potential customers out there as we can, particularly those who already shop for CBD products but may have not come about our website or brand before. By creating a network of retailers who sell our products we are able to generate greater brand awareness and higher chances of sales.”

Article content SupplierGATEWAY’s Supplier Data Management System (SDMS) helps buyers engage suppliers, collect critical capabilities, compliance and product data to support sourcing, purchasing, supplier management, and compliance/reporting processes. Link Reservations Inc has two product lines, LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD. LinkResPet offers CBD solutions for cats and dogs in the form of tinctures, aimed at aiding the overall wellness of pets. DailyLifeCBD is its human-focused CBD product line, which includes their new CBD mushroom-infused immunity product, DailyLifeCBD Immune. “I believe that by using SG’s SDMS we can certainly strengthen our sales programme and work more efficiently by targeting specific buyers and their audiences, nationally in the US and internationally. I look forward to sharing further developments with our shareholders when available,” closed Lauritsen. For more information about LinkResPet or to purchase CBD products for pets, please visit www.linkrespet.com or follow us on Twitter: @res_pet. For more information about DailyLifeCBD, the Company’s range of CBD and mushroom product for people, please visit to learn more or purchase: https://dailylifecbd.com/. About Link Reservations Inc.

Link Reservations Inc. is a CBD and wellness product provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of both people and pets worldwide. Its trades through its two brands; LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD. LinkResPet develops and markets hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses. DailyLifeCBD provides everyday hemp-based CBD and mushroom wellness products for people. The Company has operations in both the US and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:

The information in this Press Release includes certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law. Link Reservations Inc.

400 Thames Valley Park Drive

Reading Berkshire RG6 1 PT

United Kingdom

Phone: +44 330 808 0897 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84444 #distro

