Snack Industry Innovator, Jolie Weber Joins Wyandot Snacks Board of Directors

Marion, Ohio–(Newsfile Corp. – May 18, 2021) – Wyandot Snacks (“Wyandot” or “the Company”), a privately held, better for you national snack manufacturer, announced that snack food industry leader and innovator, Jolie Weber joined the Company’s Board of Directors effective March 31, 2021. Ms. Weber serves as head of the Audit Committee.

About Wyandot Snacks

Wyandot Snacks is a privately held, national snack manufacturer. We partner with leading and emerging food companies to create exciting plant-based better for you snacks. Our products range from well-known branded baby snacks to the most beloved better for you snack brands sponsored by maverick entrepreneurs and global fast moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) businesses. Wyandot fully supports the continued growth and commercial success of our customers, and for 85 years we have treated their brands as our own. We provide turnkey support to brands, from conception to development all the way to the shelf or the doorstep.

With the addition of Ms. Weber to the Board of Directors, Wyandot Snacks has become the only company in the snack industry with three former and/or current Chairs of SNAC International sitting on the same company’s Board of Directors.

As a Certified B Corporation, Wyandot Snacks’ positive impact reaches all of our stakeholders: our neighbors, co-workers, shareholders, suppliers, and the environment. We are dedicated to taking a stance against hunger, ensuring the majority of our donations and volunteer time go towards Zero Hunger-related efforts.

Visit our website for more information: https://www.wyandotsnacks.com/

﻿About B Corp.

Certified B Corporations meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, legally expand their corporate responsibilities to include consideration of stakeholder interests and build collective voice through the power of the unifying B Corporation brand. As of May 2021 there are nearly 4,000 Certified B Corporations from over 150 industries and over 70 countries, representing a diverse multi-billion-dollar marketplace with one unifying goal.

Contacts:

Rob Swadosh

908.723.2845

rob.swadosh.swadoshgroup@gmail.com

Source: Wyandot Snacks

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84445

