Director of Investment Strategy Darin Tuttle Launches New Firm Tuttle Ventures, LLC Leaves Pacific Capital

Corona, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 18, 2021) – The new investment management firm, Tuttle Ventures, LLC, is led by Darin Tuttle, who was previously head of the portfolio management at Pacific Capital, a fast growing RIA based in Southern California.

The new firm builds upon recent growth, with an investment strategy designed to leverage fundamental equity management alongside traditional assets like stocks and bonds.

“We actively select global investments that are mispriced or contrarian to the overall market view.

Each security is carefully implemented with high conviction to maximize potential returns,” Tuttle says.

The fund will cap contributions at $100m in its first year, to stay in line with its stated contrarian investment mandate.

The move demonstrates that Tuttle Ventures, LLC will bring a management team focused on delivery high quality client service and a potential for above average market returns.

For investor related inquires, visit www.tuttleventures.com or email

darin@tuttleventures.com

