Dynasty Gold Granting Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 18, 2021) – Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) (“Dynasty” or the “Company”) announces that subject to the Exchange’s approval, it intends to grant 700,000 five-year incentive stock options to directors and officers. The options are granted in accordance with the terms of the Company’s stock option plan. They are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share and vest over a period of 18 months.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in greenstone belts in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. Currently, the 70% owned Hatu Qi2 gold mine in the Tien Shan Gold belt, Xinjiang, China, is in legal dispute with Xinjiang Non-Ferrous Industrial Metals Group and its subsidiary Western Region Gold Co. Ltd. For more information, please visit Company’s website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.