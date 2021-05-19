Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 19, 2021) – Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (“Sienna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Arctic Drilling AS of Norway to drill the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. Drilling is expected to commence shortly.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sienna Engages Arctic Drilling AS of Norway for Bleka Gold Project Drilling Back to video

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna, states, “We are extremely pleased to have such experienced drillers as Arctic for this maiden drill program in Norway. We have worked with Arctic in the past and they are some of the best drill crews we have used in 20 plus years of drilling. They have extensive knowledge of Norway, and we are fortunate to be able to secure them for this exciting drill program. Gold prices have started to break out in May and we are very optimistic about this drill program that is expected to commence shortly.”





Bleka Gold Project map



To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/84463_89f2fc2bb4058ace_002full.jpg