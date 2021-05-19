





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 19, 2021) – ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (the “Company”, or “ACME”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 8,000,000 units (the “Units”) at $0.40 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,200,000 CAD (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share and one-half of one (1/2) transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.60 CAD for two (2) years from closing of the Offering. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ACME Lithium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Back to video The Company may pay a cash finder’s fee of up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering, at the discretion of the Company. The Issuer intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund exploration expenditures in 2021 at its lithium projects in Nevada as well as for general working capital purposes.

Article content The closing of the Offering and the issuance of the securities in connection therewith is conditional on the final acceptance of the CSE. All securities that are issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to, among other things, a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. About ACME Lithium Inc. ACME Lithium is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in 64 claims encompassing approximately 1,280 acres, comprising the CC, CCP and SX placer lithium claims, located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. ACME also holds a 100% interest in the FLV Claims, being 81 lode mining claims totaling approximately 1620 acres in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which are prospective for lithium contained in tertiary claystones. On behalf of the Board of Directors Steve Hanson

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Telephone: (604) 564-9045

info@acmelithium.com Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of the Offering, the amount to be raised thereunder, and the use of proceeds therefrom. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance the Offering will be completed on the terms as announced, or at all. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

