Brand X Lifestyle Corp Announces Name and Symbol Change

Brand X (CSE: BXXX) is an investment issuer that actively invests in a diversified portfolio of early-stage to mid-level companies and projects. Brand X leverages its extensive network of operators and global thought leaders to provide investors with a unique multi opportunity portfolio.

The CUSIP number assigned to the Company’s shares following the name change is 13640F105 (ISIN: CA13640F1053). No action is required by stockholders and outstanding stock certificates are not affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 18, 2021) – Brand X Lifestyle Corp. (CSE: BXXX) (“Brand X” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of name change from Brand X Lifestyle Corp. to Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. pursuant to a directors’ resolution. It is anticipated that the Company’s common shares will commence trading on Canadian Securities Exchange (the “ CSE “) under the new ticker symbol “CSE: TEAM” upon the opening of the markets on May 21, 2021.

Contact:

Arni Johannson

604-960-1878

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements the timing, consideration, and completion of the joint venture are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as “pro forma”, “plans”, “expects”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “potential” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the completion of the Acquisition, the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Acquisition, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the Company’s operations and the Company’s limited operating history.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

