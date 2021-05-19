





Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 19, 2021) – ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (“ScreenPro” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on film and television industry testing. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ScreenPro Completes over 24,000 COVID-19 Tests and Added 3 New Productions in April Back to video For the month of April 2021, the Company received orders for an additional 3 Film & TV productions, 1 in Toronto and 2 in Vancouver. The Company provided services to 22 production companies, 7 in Toronto and 15 in Vancouver, administering approximately 24,000 tests. The Company continues to have success with the 1copy™ COVID-19 qPCR Multi Kit, (“1drop”) supplied by Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM). The manufacturer, 1drop Inc., has confirmed that the 1drop can identify the new variants of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, now circulating worldwide which is vital to stem the third wave and the many variants that are spreading locally in Canada. Entire film and TV production in Canada represent $8.92 billion in production volume, and full-time equivalent jobs represent 179,000 workers. In March 2020, the industry stopped worldwide and in Vancouver which represents 37% of Canadian productions, and the surrounding areas had 46 productions filming which does not include the TV commercial market. Each of the shows would have a minimum of a 100-person film crew. (Source: CreativeBC Film Commision Online – https://www.creativebc.com/about-us/research-and-reports/index Accessed May 18, 2021)

Article content “With feature-length movies,episodic series productions and pilot season quickly ramping up in Toronto and Vancouver, and with multiple mutant variants, we feel that this will continue expanding the COVID-19 screening business for the film and TV industries. We are proud to be able to help the industry and the citizens to create safer working environment with our dedicated team and their capability to deliver in timely fashion to minimize the risk,” said Andrew Ryu, CEO of ScreenPro Security. About ScreenPro ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company. ScreenPro provides turnkey screening solutions with alerting software, GoStop. ScreenPro’s unique access to multiple manufacturers of high quality test kits and its strategic partnership with Labs in Vancouver and Ontario allows ScreenPro to be a nationwide provider of a full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own nursing professionals, and access to high quality PPEs to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. GoStop’s passport was developed with a privacy preserving approach that will enable individuals to use the alerting software and downloadable app with authentication certificates. The alerts can be scheduled on an on-demand, daily, weekly, or monthly basis and can be used also for vaccine scheduling. For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

Article content Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. For further information please contact:

Jamie Hyland, Director

Email: info@screenprosecurity.com

P. (604) 442-2425 Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information, including statements relating to expectations regarding the future development of ScreenPro’s business. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro’s strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. ### To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84493 #distro

