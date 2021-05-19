





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 19, 2021) – Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce it has entered into a production and supply agreement (the “Agreement”) on May 14, 2021 with HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC Pink: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (“HAVN”), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural healthcare products. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lobe Sciences Secures Production and Supply Agreement for Vitamind Consumer Packaged Goods Products Back to video Pursuant to the Agreement, HAVN will produce and supply Lobe’s recently acquired Vitamind line of natural health products (“NHP”), including plant-based compounds and non-psychoactive mushrooms. The Company acquired the Vitamind line of products as announced on May 4, 2021. The agreement with HAVN is a milestone in LOBE’s continuing efforts to help promote better brain health. Philip Young, CEO and Director of Lobe stated, “We are very happy to enter into this agreement with a partner that is harmoniously dedicated to development of innovative products. Our agreement also reflects Lobe’s continued ability to collaborate and execute on transactions providing value to shareholders.”

Article content Vitamind is a brand of non-psychedelic functional mushroom products that includes three product lines which are specifically focused on boosting immune response and increasing mental clarity. The Vitamind line of products are adaptogenic functional mushroom extract blends, which are specifically designed to promote wellness, including supporting immune response, and mental clarity, including improving memory function and reducing anxiety. The products include a blend of reishi, cordyceps, lion’s mane, turkey tail, mesima, maitake, bacopa and/or shitake mushrooms. The Vitamind line currently consists of three product lines: 911 IMMUNITY, 911 IMMUNITEA, and LIFE HACK. The products include multiple delivery forms, including capsules, tea bags and powder, allowing for ease of consumption and convenience, catering to consumer preferences. About Lobe Sciences Ltd. Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness. About HAVN Life Sciences Inc. HAVN Life Sciences is a Canadian biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds, the development of natural healthcare products, and innovative mental health treatment to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Article content For further information please contact: Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Philip J Young, CEO

info@lobesciences.com

Tel: (949) 505-5623 THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE. Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the Agreement, development of new products, including treatment of mTBI, research and development using psychedelic compounds, the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, and the ability to execute on transactions providing value to shareholders, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; risks relating to the Vitamind products, that the Company may not secure a manufacturing agreement, that the Company’s drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company’s corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84499 #distro

