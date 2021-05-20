





Share this Story: The Newly Institute Announces Agreement with Accreditation Canada

The Newly Institute Announces Agreement with Accreditation Canada

Article content Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 20, 2021) – Aspen Island Therapeutics Inc. DBA The Newly Institute (“The Newly Institute” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Accreditation Canada to commence the accreditation process for The Newly Institute’s psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy clinics across Canada. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The Newly Institute Announces Agreement with Accreditation Canada Back to video Accreditation Canada delivers a wide range of high-impact assessment programs for health and social services, including mental health, which is powered by the Health Standards Organization (HSO). For more than 60 years, Accreditation Canada has been working with health, social, and community service organizations to advance quality and safety. Jointly, the HSO and Accreditation Canada work with governments, regional health authorities, hospitals, and community-based programmes and services in both the private and public sector. Over the past decade, the Canadian Forces Health Services went through several iterations of the accreditation process. They were accredited for governance, as well as, their primary care model.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In addition, the Canadian Forces Health Services were the very first health delivery entity to receive one of the highest standards for primary care delivery in Canada. During this accreditation work up period, Colonel (retired) Richard F. Pucci, Chief Operating Officer for The Newly Institute, had the opportunity to sit on the Board of Directors of Accreditation Canada. Accreditation Canada and HSO are independent, non-governmental, not-for-profit organizations that meet extensive third-party accreditation requirements from the Standards Council of Canada, the International Society for quality in health care (ISQua) and the Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC). The Accreditation Canada process is focused on health outcomes from independent assessments against global standards. This process would define the strategic intent of The Newly Institute by placing an emphasis on quality and safety standards that help save and improve lives. It would give The Newly Institute’s medical team the tools and processes that encourage everyone to work together. As well, it would identify programs that enables ongoing assessment and constant improvement. About The Newly Institute The Newly Institute believes that mental health treatment is in drastic need of a paradigm shift and our practice was founded to provide long-lasting change within this industry, our community, and with our clients. By fusing a bio-psycho-social-spiritual treatment model with psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies, patients can overcome deeply embedded traumas that prevent them from living fully in their everyday lives. Our programs are based on evidence and data, but our approach is personal because we know it is vital that people feel safe to be vulnerable during this process.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content With locations opening in Calgary, AB, Fredericton, NB, Edmonton, AB, as well as several more Canadian cities, The Newly Institute’s goal is to become Canada’s largest and premier operator of psychedelic assisted psychotherapy clinics. Forward Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the opening of psychotherapy clinics in Canada, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, timing to complete renovations, hire staff and open psychotherapy clinics in Canada; the Company’s limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; the Company’s requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability, including closing of future financings. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law. SOURCE: The Newly Institute For further information: Investor, Media, and General Inquiries: ir@thenewly.ca Related Links:

www.thenewly.ca To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84508 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston