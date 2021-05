Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 19 mai/May 2021) – The common shares of Mary Agrotechnologies Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. (MARY) Back to video

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. is an agricultural automation start-up that leverages vertically integrated hardware and sensors with big data and machine learning to create ideal growing conditions in an artificially controlled environment. Mary Ag has two lines of business: (i) small-medium standalone growing systems for home growing (“grow boxes”); and (ii) commercial indoor vertical farms. Mary Ag’s flagship consumer product, the Mary Model Z (the “Model Z”), is an at-home grow box designed with the everyday consumer in mind. It has been developed specifically for growing cannabis and takes the guesswork out of the process allowing anybody to grow at home.