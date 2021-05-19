





Article content Salt Lake City, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – May 19, 2021) – Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) (“Gaensel” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with assets in Biotech, Software/Gaming and VR, Health, Beauty and Fashion, Technology, CRM & Data, Commodities, Retail Coffee, as well as General Contracting and Patented Building supplies, is pleased to announce the Appointment of Maria Bomboi, Milan Italy as our new President and Chief Executive Officer effective June 1, 2021. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. Announces, Effective June 1, 2021, Our New Chief Executive Officer/President and Secretary/Treasurer Back to video On May 18, 2021, our President, Claudio Pezzella, presented his resignation to be effective June 1, 2021, due to his commitments to his successful accounting and business management company. The Company is pleased and thankful for Mr. Pezzella, where he agreed to service as CEO during the interim period which witnessed over 15 acquisition/investments in the past 180 days. The Company was fortunate that Ms. Maria Bomboi has accepted the appointment as the President and new Chief Executive Officer, to be effective June 1, 2021.

Ms. Maria Bomboi To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7475/84547_Ms.%20Maria%20Bomboi%20May%2019.jpg Ms. Bomboi presents with an excellent business and financial education with her Degree in Political Sciences – University of Pavia (Italy) and Erasmus Project. In the years 1994/1995 she attended University of Antwerp, Wilrijk, Belgium, Faculty of Economics & Business. Since 2013, Ms. Bomboi has been the Senior Business Development Partner of M&C Partners SRL, a successful worldwide company of merger & acquisition, turnaround operations, management consultancy, finance & taxes, company strategy, company relaunch and temporary management. Ms. Bomboi previous employment includes international beauty, fashion, and marketing with Visual Box SRL, Imago Mundi SRL, Sportswear International SRL, CST SpA, and Prada SpA. The Board of Gaensel Energy is pleased to place the Company in the capable direction of Ms Bomboi. Additionally, Mr. Sergio Massaglia, our current Secretary, will also be leaving as Secretary as of June 1, 2021, but will continue to provide the Company direction, and introduction to his vast financial expertise. Mr. Maikol Bergamaschi To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7475/84547_a47ed9d754ba7b73_002full.jpg The New Secretary will be Maikol Bergamaschi. Mr. Maikol Bergamaschi is currently Director at International Holding SRL & Angelo Caroli SRL. Mr. Angelo Caroli was graceful in presenting Mr. Bergamaschi, and to share his resources with Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.; partners with Angelo Caroli, SRL.

Article content Mr. Bergamaschi’s background includes Councillor for General Affairs and Finance at Vittuone (MI) municipality, addressing and delegating strategic functions to various sectors of the municipal administration, such as Budget, General Services, Personnel, Commerce, Subsidiaries, Conventions, Regulations and Sports, and Collaborator of the Vice President of the Council at Lombardy Regional Council, Milan Assist the Vice President. About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR): Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty – Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current. Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.

57 West 200 South

Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

admin@gegrgroup.com

Phone: +1 518-567-3649

https://www.gegrgroup.com Forward-Looking Statements This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (GEGR), and certain of the plans and objectives of GEGR with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as “anticipates”, “assumes”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “should”, “will”, “will likely result”, “forecast”, “outlook”, “projects”, “may” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Article content These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where GEGR operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, GEGR actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84547 #distro

