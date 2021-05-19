





Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 19, 2021) – Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the “Company” or “Appia”), is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced “bought deal” private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5,750,000 (the “Offering“), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option. In connection with the Offering, the Company issued: (i) 5,782,333 units of the Company (each, a “Unit“) at a price of $0.60 per Unit, and (ii) 3,258,000 flow-through units of the Company (each, a “FT Unit“) at a price of $0.70 per FT Unit. The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation as sole underwriter and sole bookrunner. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Appia Announces Closing of $5.75 Million Bought Deal Financing, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option Back to video Each Unit consists of one Common Share of the Company (“Common Share“) and one Common Share purchase Warrant (a “Warrant“). Each FT Unit consists of one Common Share that qualifies as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a “FT Common Share“) and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share“) at an exercise price equal to $0.75 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. The securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on September 20, 2021.

Article content The net proceeds from the sale of Units will be used for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes. The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Units (other than the minimal amount allocable to the Warrants) will be used for exploration expenses on the Company’s mining projects as permitted under the Income Tax Act (Canada) to qualify as Canadian Exploration Expenses. The Company is fully funded and committed to completing the largest exploration and diamond drilling program to date starting late May. In excess of 5,000 metres is expected to be drilled at Alces Lake this summer. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. About Appia Appia is a Canadian public-listed company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements (“REE“) and uranium on the Alces Lake property, as well as prospecting for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 65,601 hectares (162,104 acres) in Saskatchewan.

Article content The Company also has a 100% interest (subject to a 1% Uranium Production Payment Royalty and a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty on any precious or base metals payable, provided that the price of uranium is greater than US$130 per pound) in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. The Camp historically produced over 300 million pounds of U 3 O 8 and is the only Canadian camp that has had significant rare earth element (yttrium) production. The deposits are largely unconstrained along strike and down dip. Appia has 106.6 million common shares outstanding, 127.9 million shares fully diluted. For more information, visit Appia’s website at www.appiaenergy.ca Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. For further information, please contact: Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) appia@appiaenergy.ca Frederick Kozak, President: (cellular) 403-606-3165 or (email) fkozak@appiaenergy.ca Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer and Director, (tel) 416-546-2707, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) fvandewater@rogers.com Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of the Offering and use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are based on various assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84550 #distro

