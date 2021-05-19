Galenfeha Inc. Organizes New Corporate Group Focusing on Environmental Solutions Related to All Energy Opportunities

As part of the initial organization, Galenfeha has obtained operational warehouse and office space in Dickenson, ND and Midland, Texas. The combined facilities encompass over 6 acres of land and 15,000 square feet of operational space for the anticipated company activities. The company intends to develop and grow by acquiring existing operations and through organic growth. Staff assignments, duties and responsibilities are anticipated to be announced in the near future.

“Nexgen will focus on all environmental services related to all energy production and delivery systems,” stated Ryan Tyszkow, Galenfeha’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Tyszkow further stated that Nexgen and their staff will be the energy component of our overall plan to build and develop industry focused businesses. Galenfeha is currently established in the automobile industry segment, and the energy industry with another segment to be announced shortly.

West Palm Beach, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – May 19, 2021) – Galenfeha, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLFH) (the “Company” or “Galenfeha”) is pleased to announce the formation of Nexgen Environmental Solutions, Inc. , (“Nexgen”).

About the Company

Company Background and Current Goals

Galenfeha was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada. The Company is a publicly traded company focused on developing and acquiring businesses that fit into the disruptive DSF business model of Developing, Scaling, and Financing synergistic industry focused business groups. Galenfeha understands the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate any business opportunity. The Company’s focus is on how the adaptation of informational technologies, even in brick and mortar businesses, can drive scalable growth and innovation. Galenfeha also believes that the holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can facilitate the genesis of new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company is a holding company that owns five operating subsidiaries:

-Liveminent, Inc.

-Eminent Auto Group, Inc..

-The Detail Dudes, LLC

-Nexgen Environmental Solutions, Inc.

-Nexgen Environmental Services, Inc.

Contact:

Galenfeha, Inc.

817-945-6448

info@galenfeha.com

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

