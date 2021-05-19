Article content

Tewksbury, Massachusetts and San Jose, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 19, 2021) – Avery Design Systems, a leader in functional verification solutions, and Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, announced today they are extending their long-term memory model and PCIe® Verification IP (VIP) collaboration.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Avery Design Systems and Rambus Extend Memory Model and PCIe(R) VIP Collaboration Back to video

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

About Avery Design Systems

Founded in 1999, Avery Design Systems, Inc. enables system and SOC design teams to achieve dramatic functional verification productivity improvements through the use of formal analysis applications for gate-level X-pessimism verification and real X root cause and sequential backtracing; and robust core-through-chip-level Verification IP for PCI Express, CXL, CCIX, Gen-Z, USB, AMBA, UFS, MIPI CSI/DSI, I3C, DDR/LPDDR, HBM, ONFI/Toggle/NOR, NVM Express, SATA, AHCI, SAS, eMMC, SD/SDIO, CAN FD, and FlexRay standards. The company has established numerous Avery Design VIP partner program affiliations with leading IP suppliers. More information about the company may be found at www.avery-design.com.