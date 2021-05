CSE Bulletin: Notice Of Declared Dividend - Victory Square Technologies Inc. (VST)

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 19 mai/May 2021) Victory Square Technologies Inc. has declared a special dividend on its common shares (the “Dividend”). The Dividend represents approximately 12.4% of Victory Square’s holdings in GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (“GameOn”). GameOn recently received conditional approval for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and is expected to commence trading in early June, subject to satisfying any outstanding listing requirements.

The Dividend will consist of approximately 2,000,000 common shares of GameOn. Victory Square shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2021 will be entitled to receive the Dividend at a rate of 20.74989 GameOn shares for each 1,000 Victory Square shares held (approximately 48 to 1 ratio). The Dividend ratio is based on 96,386,043 Victory Square shares outstanding as of the date hereof. No fractional GameOn shares will be issued as part of the Dividend. The shares of Victory Square will commence trading on an ex-dividend basis on May 20, 2021. The Dividend will be payable on May 27, 2021.