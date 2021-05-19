CSE Bulletin: Name Change - DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. (DIGI)
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – le 19 mai/May 2021) DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. has announced a name change to DigiMax Global Inc.
The symbol will remain the same.
Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on May 20, 2021.
Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com
Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 19, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.
_________________________________
DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour DigiMax Global Inc.
Le symbole restera le même.
Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 20 mai 2021.
Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com
Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 19 mai 2021. Les concessionnaires sont rappelés de ressaisir leurs commandes.
|Effective Date/ Date effective :
|le 20 mai/May 2021
|Symbol/symbole :
|DIGI
|New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP :
|25382A102
|New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN :
|CA25382A1021
|Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :
|25381L208/CA25381L2084
If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com
