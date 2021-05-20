Circa Completes Acquisition of Westronic

Article content

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 20, 2021) – Circa Enterprises Inc. (TSVX: CTO) (“Circa”), a manufacturer of equipment for the telecommunication, electrical utility, and construction industries, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Westronic Inc. (“Westronic”), a designer and manufacturer of intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions. The acquisition of Westronic was completed by means of an amalgamation between Westronic and a new, wholly-owned subsidiary of Circa. The Westronic business will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary within Circa’s Telecom segment.

“We are pleased to close the acquisition of Westronic and look forward to a prosperous future within Circa,” said Cory Tamagi, Circa’s President and CEO. “On behalf of everyone at Circa, we would like to extend a warm welcome to the Westronic employees, customers and suppliers.”