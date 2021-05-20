Magna Mining Becomes Carbon Neutral

Article content

Sudbury, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 20, 2021) – MagnaMining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (“Magna” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce carbon neutrality in 2021. By purchasing offset credits for all Greenhouse Gas (“GHG”) emissions produced throughout the year, Magna becomes one of the first carbon neutral nickel exploration companies in the world.

Magna has engaged the corporate sustainability management firm Synergy Enterprises , to estimate GHG emissions from Company activities, including combustion of fuel in exploration equipment, land use changes at the Shakespeare mine site, utility use in the Company and employee home offices and third-party shipping. In early 2022, Synergy is scheduled to complete a full GHG inventory and conduct a reconciliation to ensure that the emissions to be offset are no less than the emissions produced.

To offset its emissions, Magna will be supporting the Niagara Escarpment Forest Carbon Project, which promotes and maintains the function and diversity of ecosystems along Ontario’s Niagara escarpment. The avoided deforestation project, created by Carbonzero in partnership with the Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy, includes 190 managed nature reserves, 15,000+ acres of protected wilderness, 70 kms of trails, and habitats for 62 species of conservation concern. The offset credits will be officially retired from the CSA Registry in the coming days.