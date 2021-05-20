





Plurilock Issues Statement Following U.S. Executive Order to Increase Cybersecurity Defenses

Article content Victoria, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 20, 2021) – Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries (“Plurilock” or the “Company”), an identity-centric cybersecurity solution provider for workforces, is pleased to comment on the announcement that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, has signed an executive order on May 12, 2021 to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity defenses. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Plurilock Issues Statement Following U.S. Executive Order to Increase Cybersecurity Defenses Back to video The executive order was created to help U.S. federal government organizations enhance their cybersecurity in confronting malicious cyberattacks that have increased in recent months. The implementation of a zero-trust architecture and the deployment of multi-factor authentication (“MFA”) were highlighted among other steps and protocols in the executive order as important measures for federal agencies to utilize in improving their security models. As a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, the Plurilock product suite is directly relevant to the matters of concern.

Article content In recent months, cyberattacks targeting private enterprises and government agencies in the United States have increased at an alarming rate. Most notably, Colonial Pipeline, one of the largest U.S. pipeline operators for refined oil had to cease operations due to a ransomware attack, which disabled delivery systems of gas to many U.S. states1. Other prominent incidents such as the Oldsmar’s water treatment hack in Tampa, Florida and the SolarWinds hack have caused a nationwide cybersecurity crisis2. Prior to the announcement of the executive order, President Biden released a fiscal 2022 budget blueprint for which he intends to allocate US$2.1 billion for the country’s federal cybersecurity agency. In addition, Biden signed the American Rescue Plan in March, 2021 to provide an additional US$1.65 billion in advancing cyber defense initiatives3. “Following the latest sophisticated cyberattacks on U.S. private companies and federal government networks, the executive order is an important step for the U.S. Federal Government to take a more aggressive approach in preventing data breaches, most notably through the adoption of a zero-trust policy and MFA solutions,” said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. “Plurilock’s team is focused on securing new contracts, and government organizations are a key vertical in our strategy. The distribution channels from our recent acquisition of Aurora position us well to deliver solutions to government customers, and grow our client base within the public sector.”

Article content A recent fact sheet published by the White House stated, “Cybersecurity is one of the preeminent challenges of our time, which is why President Biden has made strengthening U.S. cybersecurity capabilities a top priority and has already taken action to advance it, including with last week’s Executive Order4.” About Plurilock Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today’s workforces. Plurilock offers world-class cybersecurity solutions paired with AI-driven, cloud-friendly security technologies that deliver persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely-while reducing cybersecurity friction. For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact: Ian L. Paterson

