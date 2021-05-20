





Altiplano Further Advances Underground Development at Farellon

Article content Edmonton, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 20, 2021) – Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) (“Altiplano” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the advancement of the Hugo Decline to the 368 m development level has been completed at the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile. Activity now focuses on extracting mineralized copper gold material along the 368 m level to the NE and SW directions. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Altiplano Further Advances Underground Development at Farellon Back to video To date, the total advance along the NE and SW drifts totals 6.8 metres and 4.2 metres, respectively. Mining of copper-gold mineralized material is also being conducted on 376 m and the 389 m levels in the SW direction. Bench mining has also begun to remove mineralized material between the roofs/floors of the 389/382 m and 376 m levels to the NE. With the continuing focus on development, the Hugo Decline has begun a new advance to the 360 m level. The decline expansion is expected to be 82 m in length and will reach the targeted access point at the 360 m level in July.

Article content CEO Alastair McIntyre commented, “The Development work underground at Farellon remains a priority to ensure that we can optimize output. This work opens access points on new headings and provides opportunity to extract mineralized material between the existing headings. Operationally, this is very good for maximizing productivity.” Figure 1. Illustration of Underground Operations at Farellon To view an enhanced version of Figure 1 please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/84631_7f010e1404e7081b_001full.jpg * The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with the production decision. About Altiplano Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) is a Canadian mining company focused on the acquisition and development of near-term cash flowing assets and exploration projects of significant scale. Altiplano’s goal is to grow into a mid-tier producer of copper, gold and silver with immediate plans of generating profits from three cash flowing projects in 2021. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document.

Article content Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns. www.metalsgroup.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD /s/ “John Williamson”

Chairman For further information, please contact:

Alastair McIntyre, CEO

alastairm@apnmetals.com

Tel: (416) 434-3799

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director

jeremyy@apnmetals.com

Tel: (604) 773-1467 Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970’s with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company’s continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84631 #distro

