Intrinsic ID Wins InfoSec Award for 'Next Gen in Embedded Security' - Announced at RSA Conference by Cyber Defense Magazine

Article content

Sunnyvale, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 20, 2021) – Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP for embedded systems, today announced it has received the Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Award 2021 for “Next Gen” in the category of Embedded Security. Winners were announced this week in conjunction with the RSA Conference in San Francisco.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Intrinsic ID Wins InfoSec Award for 'Next Gen in Embedded Security' - Announced at RSA Conference by Cyber Defense Magazine Back to video

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Intrinsic ID has been named a winner for the third consecutive year in the InfoSec Awards Program.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip – from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs – and at any stage of a product’s lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors, and protect sensitive government and military data and systems. Intrinsic ID security has been deployed and proven in millions of devices certified by EMVCo, Visa, CC EAL6+, PSA, ioXt, and governments across the globe.

Contacts:

Toni Sottak

8435304442

toni@wiredislandpr.com

Source: Intrinsic ID

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84648

#distro