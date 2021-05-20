CBD of Denver Further Improves Investor Transparency with New Investors Area on Corporate Website

The Company has addressed the most commonly asked questions received and will continuously increase the content and information provided in this section as the Company receives correspondence from its shareholders to provide transparency. If there are investor questions that require more clarity, please forward them to investors@cbdofdenver.com and we will post it into the Investors Area on our website for all valued shareholders.

“Providing information to the shareholders and responding to our shareholders concerns and questions is very important for the Company. We are happy to provide our shareholders and investors with regular, detailed information and documents on CBDD through the new Investors Area,” states CEO Marcel Gamma.

Denver, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – May 20, 2021) – CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, is pleased to announce the availability of a new Investors Area on its corporate website.

For further information or to register please visit the Investors Areas on the company website under https://www.cbdofdenver.com/investors-area.

Follow CBDD on Instagram: @CBDofDenver_Inc@Rockflowr@RockflowrRetail

CBD of Denver, Inc., Rockflowr GmbH and Swiss Industry Ventures AG are now also on LinkedIn.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company (“CBDD”) and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brand Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and only available at www.cbdofdenver.com

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

investors@cbdofdenver.com

Marcel Gamma

marcel@cbdofdenver.com

Todd McKnight

RedChip Companies

1-800-733-2447

todd@redchip.com

