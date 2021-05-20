CSE Bulletin: Name Change and Consolidation - Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (GLH)

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 20 avril/April 2021) – Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. has announced a name change to Chalice Brands Ltd. and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every twenty-three (23) pre-consolidated common shares.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. CSE Bulletin: Name Change and Consolidation - Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (GLH) Back to video

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 59,081,260 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on May 25, 2021.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 21, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Chalice Brands Ltd. et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d’une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque vingt-trois (23) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées .