Article content

Markham, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 20, 2021) – Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. (CSE: MARY) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its previously announced private placement of 2,630,000 common shares at $0.50 per share for aggregate proceeds of $1,315,000. Shares issued pursuant to the private placement will be legended and subject to resale restrictions in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. Completes $1.3M Private Placement Back to video

About Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. (CSE: MARY)

Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. is in the business of developing affordable, automated, yet aesthetically appealing technologies for communities to grow all kinds of produce regardless of local climate. The Company’s signature product, Mary Model Z (“Model Z”), is a grow box, which is a small enclosed system for growing plants indoors or in small areas. Model Z is designed for consumers, takes advantage of the legalization of cannabis, and features a stylish Wi-Fi connected growing system that is automated by cloud-based artificial intelligence, with built-in air conditioning, active filtering system to control odour and mould, immersive multidirectional lighting, pre-made nutrient packs, and a smartphone app that can monitor and control the unit from virtually anywhere.

Find out more at www.mary.ag

For further information, please contact:

Chuhan (Frank) Qin, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (844) 504-5234

Email: investors@mary.ag

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84714

#distro