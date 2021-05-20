BTV New Listing Alert Video: Tokens.com Corp. - Staking to Power DeFi and NFTs

Newsfile
May 20, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
051821-84468
 

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 20, 2021) – Tokens.com Corp. (NEO: COIN) – TheProof-of-Stake (PoS) technology company is now trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol COIN.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/tokens-com-staking-new-listing-alert-30sec/

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO: COIN)

www.tokens.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada’s longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces Investor Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

Corporate Logo

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84763

#distro

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Kingston

This Week in Flyers