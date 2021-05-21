





Article content Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – May 21, 2021) – Majic Wheels Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) (“Majic” or the “Company”), a Delaware corporation, is pleased to announce today that it has executed a binding letter of intent to acquire a USD 150M revenue producing cryptocurrency exchange and custody services platform: CGCX Ltd. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Majic Wheels Corp. to Enter Blockchain & Crypto Industry Through 150M Acquisition Back to video



https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7985/84855_57d730c634ec9a02_001full.jpg Founded in 2018, Calfin Global Crypto Exchange (“CGCX”) set out to offer highly sophisticated cryptocurrencies services catering for the larger blockchain community. CGCX has already established a crypto trading platform and custody solutions. In the latter, it is one of the first participants to offer insurance to some of its clients. With the backing of a highly experienced team with deep expertise in Equity, Futures Market and corporate finance, CGCX coupled its knowledge of the traditional markets with the fast-growing cryptocurrency market to develop innovative products that fulfill the needs of cryptocurrency users in select markets (Malaysia, India, Mauritius, UAE).

Article content Developing various software solutions for the broad cryptocurrencies market, CGCX has established three different business lines that complement the needs of the cryptocurrency market. Listed below are the three business lines that CGCX has built: 1. CGCX Exchange 2. Custody Services 3. Cryptocurrency Mining “This is a unique assortment of value propositions that we are able to bring into the company. With the pending acquisition of CGCX, our company will bring a Digital Asset Platform that brings value from the diversified business model and security to the clients through insurance and infrastructure offering services such as Crypto Exchange, Digital Custody Services and Token Listing Platform under one-fold. CGCX has been operating successfully since 2018 and we could not be more excited with this pending merger,” said David Chong, CEO and Director of Majic Wheels Corp. The Company will be publishing more details about CGCX in the coming weeks and will host an online presentation. A subsequent press release will be issued with an invitation to the online presentation. About Majic Corp. Inc. Majic Corp Inc., a Delaware corporation, intends to position itself as a player in the disruptive industries of and Fintech and software development by means of an acquisition and merger. Majic Wheels Corp. is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market under the trading symbol “MJWL”. For more information about the Company visit:

Article content Our OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/mjwl/overview

Our website is: https://majiccorp.co/

Our Twitter account is: https://twitter.com/MajicCorp About CGCX Ltd. Founded in 2017, Calfin Global Crypto Exchange CGCX set out to offer a highly sophisticated cryptocurrency exchange for a seamless & secure crypto trading experience. Unlike most exchanges that offer only cryptocurrency trading, CGCX caters to the larger blockchain community by providing four services under a single platform. CGCX website: https://www.cgcx.io SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. SOURCE: Majic Wheels Corp. FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: David Chong

