





Share this Story: Mountain Boy Announces Exploration Program for the American Creek Silver-Gold Project

Mountain Boy Announces Exploration Program for the American Creek Silver-Gold Project

Article content Field work to commence in June

Follow-up diamond drill program to commence this summer

Further testing of new Cu-Au Bench zone to take place We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mountain Boy Announces Exploration Program for the American Creek Silver-Gold Project Back to video Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (TSXV: MTB) (OTCQB: MBYMF) (FSE: M9U) (“Mountain Boy” or the “Company”) announces that field work will soon commence on the American Creek Project and will include a fully funded drill program focused on the Company’s namesake historic Mountain Boy silver mine. The American Creek Project is a 2,600-hectare property located 20 kilometres north of Stewart. The project is road accessible and a high voltage transmission line passes 5 km to the south. Initial fieldwork, set to commence mid-June, is intended to refine follow-up drill targets around the High-Grade zone at the Mountain Boy silver mine. Drilling last year demonstrated that the shallow structures intersected in drill holes are base metal rich and likely represent one of several mineralizing pulses in the epithermal system. This season’s drilling will target steeper cross structures and localized ore shoots and will be guided by additional mapping. A detailed structural mapping and 3D modelling initiative will take place before an initial phase I drill program of up to 1500 metres commences.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In 1999 and 2000, 51.6 tonnes of material were extracted from the High-Grade vein and sent to the Cominco smelter in Trail, BC. The documented grades of 13.6 tonnes of this material is 18.854 kilograms per tonne silver, 1.1% zinc and 2.5 % lead (Assessment Report 29066). The exceptional grades demonstrate why this is still such a compelling target. The current program will include follow-up and channel sampling on the Wolfmoon zone. Bedrock sample 71545 was taken two-kilometers to the north-northwest of the Wolfmoon zone and returned 1,488 grams per tonne silver, 1.14% lead, 0.54% zinc and 3.05 grams per tonne gold, demonstrating the potential for considerable strike length to this style of mineralization (see February 24, 2021 news release). The Bench zone will also be examined. Mapping and channel sampling of this zone will attempt to determine whether it is part of the epithermal mineralization or a separate mineralizing event. Last field season, surface samples returned gold and copper values including sample 71681 at 4.8 grams per tonne gold, 4.5% copper, and 32 grams per tonne silver (see February 24, 2021 news release). About Mountain Boy Minerals Mountain Boy has six active projects spanning 604 square kilometres (60,398 hectares) in the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. The flagship American Creek project is centered on the historic Mountain Boy silver mine and is just north of the past producing Red Cliff gold and copper mine (in which the Company holds an interest). The American Creek project is road accessible and 20 km from the deep-water port of Stewart. On the BA property, 178 drill holes have outlined a substantial zone of silver-lead-zinc mineralization located 4 km from the highway. Surprise Creek is interpreted to be hosted by the same prospective stratigraphy as the BA property and hosts multiple occurrences of silver, gold and base metals. On the Theia project, work by Mountain Boy and previous explorers has outlined a silver bearing mineralized trend 500 meters long, highlighted by a recent grab sample that returned 39 kg per tonne silver (1,100 ounces per ton). Southmore is located in the midst of some of the largest deposits in the Golden Triangle. It was explored in the 1980s through the early 1990s, and largely overlooked until Mountain Boy consolidated the property and confirmed the presence of multiple occurrences of gold, copper, lead and zinc. The Telegraph project has a similar geological setting to major gold and copper-gold deposits in the Golden Triangle.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Mountain Boy is funded for the coming field season and plans to advance these projects, including drilling on select project(s). The technical disclosure in this release has been read and approved by Andrew Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Lawrence Roulston

President & CEO For further information, contact: Nancy Curry

VP Corporate Development

(604) 220-2971 NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84857 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston