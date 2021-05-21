CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (VEGI)

051221-83771
 

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 21 mai/May 2021) The common shares of Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Boosh Plant Based Brands is a Canadian company bringing fast and convenient plant-based comfort foods to the whole family. Boosh believes that going plant-based doesn’t mean you need to give up your favourite foods or flavour.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d’inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Boosh Plant Based Brands est une entreprise canadienne qui propose à toute la famille des aliments réconfortants à base de plantes rapides et pratiques. Boosh croit que devenir végétal ne signifie pas que vous devez renoncer à vos aliments ou saveurs préférés.

Issuer/Émetteur: Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): VEGI
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 15 575 500
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 21 420 000
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques
CUSIP: 099403 10 7
ISIN: CA 099403 10 7 2
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
IPO Price/Prix: $0.50/0,50 $
Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 26 mai/May 2021
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l’exercice financier: Le 31 mars/March
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Olympia Trust Company

 

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for VEGI. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com

