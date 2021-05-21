CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (VEGI)
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 21 mai/May 2021) The common shares of Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
Boosh Plant Based Brands is a Canadian company bringing fast and convenient plant-based comfort foods to the whole family. Boosh believes that going plant-based doesn’t mean you need to give up your favourite foods or flavour.
Les actions ordinaires de Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.
Les documents d’inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.
Boosh Plant Based Brands est une entreprise canadienne qui propose à toute la famille des aliments réconfortants à base de plantes rapides et pratiques. Boosh croit que devenir végétal ne signifie pas que vous devez renoncer à vos aliments ou saveurs préférés.
|Issuer/Émetteur:
|Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.
|Security Type/Titre:
|Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
|VEGI
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation:
|15 575 500
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission:
|21 420 000
|CSE Sector/Catégorie:
|Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques
|CUSIP:
|099403 10 7
|ISIN:
|CA 099403 10 7 2
|Boardlot/Quotité:
|500
|IPO Price/Prix:
|$0.50/0,50 $
|Agent:
|Haywood Securities Inc.
|Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation:
|CDN$/$CDN
|Trading Date/Date de negociation:
|le 26 mai/May 2021
|Other Exchanges/Autres marches:
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l’exercice financier:
|Le 31 mars/March
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts:
|Olympia Trust Company
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for VEGI. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com
