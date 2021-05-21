CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (VEGI)

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 21 mai/May 2021) The common shares of Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Boosh Plant Based Brands is a Canadian company bringing fast and convenient plant-based comfort foods to the whole family. Boosh believes that going plant-based doesn’t mean you need to give up your favourite foods or flavour.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d’inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Boosh Plant Based Brands est une entreprise canadienne qui propose à toute la famille des aliments réconfortants à base de plantes rapides et pratiques. Boosh croit que devenir végétal ne signifie pas que vous devez renoncer à vos aliments ou saveurs préférés.