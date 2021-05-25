





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) (“CanAlaska” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the promotion of Cory Belyk to Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President of the Company effective June 1, 2021. Peter Dasler will continue as President of CanAlaska, working closely with Cory Belyk to grow the Company. The rapid resurgence of interest in the uranium market has accelerated the Company’s activities including the addition of new exploration geologists. Cory Belyk now heads CanAlaska’s exploration and management teams, based from the Company’s office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. CanAlaska Promotes Cory Belyk to CEO and Executive Vice President Back to video Cory Belyk, CEO and Executive Vice President To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/84889_58ffebf3541f9acf_001full.jpg Cory Belyk is a professional geologist with nearly 30 years of experience working for major and junior mining companies in the Athabasca Basin and worldwide. Prior to joining CanAlaska in 2019 as Chief Operating Officer, he was Director of Exploration for Cameco’s international operations including Mongolia and Australia. Mr. Belyk was also a member of Cameco’s exploration management team during the Fox Lake and West McArthur uranium discoveries in Saskatchewan. Mr. Belyk holds a Bachelor’s (1994) degree in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan and a Certificate in Negotiation from Harvard Law School (2014). He is a registered member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan.

Article content Cory Belyk, Chief Executive Officer, comments: “It is a privilege and honor to be asked to lead CanAlaska into the future. CanAlaska is a very well-structured Company with a portfolio of uranium and nickel projects that are truly world-class and ripe for additional major discoveries. This is at a time when the world is waking up to nuclear power generation as a carbon-free source of baseload energy. Through deliberate and diligent leadership and management, CanAlaska has preserved its vast portfolio of under-explored Athabasca Basin assets and made a significant new uranium discovery next door to the world’s richest uranium mine. In addition, new uranium and sulphide nickel projects have been added to build value for shareholders. CanAlaska’s project pipeline offers our shareholders multiple opportunities for discovery and I believe whole-heartedly further discovery is just around the corner. I commend Peter, the Board of Directors, and the CanAlaska team for their effort to build this Company to what it is today, ready for the energy needs of the present and future. I am humbled to be entrusted with the reins.” CanAlaska President, Peter Dasler, comments; “Cory and I have worked shoulder to shoulder with our team for the past 3 years and it is a pleasure to see the significant increase in the Company’s value for our shareholders. I am very excited about CanAlaska’s opportunities for discovery at a time when we see recognition from the market of the value of uranium for carbon-free energy supply. Recent family events are now affecting the amount of time that I can spend on Company affairs and my best role will be in management support of Cory and our expanding exploration team at a time when we expect to see rapid further growth. Our new Saskatoon office is allowing us to grow to suit the market and position us for new discoveries. Cory and I look forward to new discoveries and continuing our Prospect Generator/Joint Venture strategy.”

Article content About CanAlaska Uranium CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 214,000 hectares (530,000 acres), in Canada’s Athabasca Basin – the “Saudi Arabia of Uranium.” CanAlaska’s strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company’s properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world’s richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com. The qualified technical person for this news release is Dr Karl Schimann, P. Geo, CanAlaska director and VP Exploration. On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Peter Dasler”

Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.

President & CEO

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. Contacts: Cory Belyk,

Executive Vice President & CEO

Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306

Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com Peter Dasler,

President

Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138

Email: info@canalaska.com Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-looking information All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84889 #distro

