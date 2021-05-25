





Lexaria DehydraTECH(TM) 2.0 Outperforms MCT in 2021 R&D Study

Article content New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – PCG Digital — The positive results keep rolling in for Lexaria (LEXX). They recently released R&D study results for three new DehydraTECHTM 2.0 formulation variations that significantly outperformed traditional MCT oil-based formulations that have become CBD industry standard. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lexaria DehydraTECH(TM) 2.0 Outperforms MCT in 2021 R&D Study Back to video Though new to NASDAQ, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has been producing positive test results with their patented DehydraTECHTM bio-absorption technology since 2016. The process has been used in foods, beverages, oral supplements, tablets, and capsules. The first iteration of the technology – “Original” DehydraTECH – increased absorption rates of cannabinoids and nicotine by up to 390%. In 2019, newer versions – DehydraTECHTM 2.0 – tested as high as 923% above industry standards. But now, test results from May of 2021 showed a CBD delivery rate that was up to 2,708% stronger than medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oils which have become industry standard.

Article content Over the past few years, the CBD industry has been using coconut and/or other MCT oils as the most common way to deliver oral cannabinoids, primarily because they taste good. These recent study results may change a few minds about that. Lexaria has been proving their science is effective for half a decade now. Strategic Initiatives for 2021 Show a Diverse Use Scenario for DehydraTECHTM A revolutionary technology like DehydraTECHTM has a wide range of uses that goes beyond consumer CBD use. In November of 2020, Lexaria published a list of 2021 strategic initiatives that also targets hypertension treatment, nicotine delivery, and antiviral absorption. The anti-hypertension drug market is estimated at over $30 billion. In 2021, DehydraTECHTM CBD is part of three human clinical studies (already started and fully funded) on the effects of CBD as a hypertension treatment option. The first study conducted in 2018 produced evidence of a 5% drop in blood pressure after a single 90mg dose. On the nicotine front, Lexaria has issued a technology license to Altria Ventures Inc. and is in the midst of a formal R&D agreement with British American Tobacco, two of the five largest nicotine companies in the world. Early studies on DehydraTECHTM nicotine oral pouches show nicotine effectiveness in 1.5-4 minutes. Viral diseases like HIV, Influenza, Ebola, and now COVID-19, have killed millions in just the past few years. With the higher absorption rate of DehydraTECHTM, antiviral drugs for these diseases, currently administered by injection, could potentially be delivered orally.

Article content Lexaria Expands into India with New Patent Approval Adding to its already impressive collection of patents in the US, EU, and Australia, Lexaria was just approved for a new patent in India for “Stable ready-to-drink beverage compositions comprising lipophilic active agents.” It’s the 19th patent they’ve been granted. The new patent covers a broad range of ingredients, including NSAIDS, nicotine, and cannabinoids. As the title suggests, it’s a beverage patent, but the allowed product formats cover everything from carbonated sodas to fruit juices, coffee and energy drinks, and oral medicines. CBD-infused beverages, though not the most lucrative offering from Lexaria, are part of the $23.6 billion consumer CBD market. An established position in that sector has helped the company grow in other areas that could be worth significantly more to them going forward. Licensing and White Label Opportunities for Prospective Partners Lexaria is a biopharmaceutical company, not a retail chain store. Other companies license the technology to empower their own retail brands which are currently available in thousands of locations across the US. The company’s main goal is to increase the use of DehydraTECHTM through strategic partnerships. That includes drug companies and consumer packaged goods. The absorption rate achieved in clinical studies is due to the ability that DehydraTECHTM has shown in delivering fat-soluble molecules through the gastrointestinal system by piggy-backing and improving upon known, natural human absorptive processes. It’s also been shown effective in transdermal applications, giving it even broader potential for topical use.

Companies with existing drugs, oral supplements, beverages, and pills can license this technology and effectively increase the potency and effectiveness of their product. Lexaria is working with several partners now who are doing this. As an investment, Lexaria (LEXX) is up 27.14% in the past thirty days. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is down 2.88% over that period. Nasdaq (NDAQ) itself only gained 3.35%, so Lexaria definitely "beat the market." That's a good sign for partners and investors.

