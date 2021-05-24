JZZ Technologies, Inc. Engages Veteran Attorney John P. LeGrand to Spearhead Major M&A Efforts

Attorney John P. LeGrand brings his wealth of civil and corporate legal experience to JZZ Technologies, Inc. through developing major M&A; opportunities designed to accelerate revenue growth

Over the years, attorney LeGrand has headed hundreds of successful civil rights and social injustice actions against large unions, agencies, including the ATF and FBI, and government arms reaching up to the attorney General of the United States. He is a highly experienced attorney having dealt with complex legal issues from airline disasters, legal Mal Case Rakas, medical malpractice, contract litigation, international maritime litigation, and numerous other areas.

John P. LeGrand is a veteran attorney having practiced law for 49 years over multiple jurisdictions at the state and federal levels. Beginning his career in the Boston, Massachusetts area in the early 1970s, Mr. LeGrand has achieved notoriety for his civil rights actions such as the Top Jury Verdict in a US District Court action in Massachusetts in 2001 and his contribution to all Massachusetts Asbestos Litigation in the 1980s. He is also attributed with holding the first Jury trial ever commenced in the new United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

Calverton, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 24, 2021) – As part of its major effort to grow revenues through new M&A opportunities, JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has engaged veteran litigation and civil rights attorney, John P. LeGrand to lead corporate development.

In working with JZZ Technologies, Mr. LeGrand will bring his entire depth of experience and broad contacts with organizations and corporations to build corporate initiatives. These efforts will be focused on revenue-oriented, M&A opportunities that can help JZZ Technologies, Inc. accelerate growth and add significantly to the company’s current operations. He is extremely well suited to and has a great understanding of the Company’s mission aimed at directly improving the life quality of adults age 55 plus.

“Having John LeGrand as a lead in our corporate development is a huge boost to JZZ Technologies, Inc.’s profile and our capacity to generate revenues”, says Charles Cardona, CEO. “John LeGrand has an amazing wealth of connections to business leaders and organizations gained over his 49 plus years of legal experience. Many of those are aligned with our business model or could be developed into opportunities for our M&A efforts. John has already begun bringing major contributors to our door that could double, triple or exponentially increase our value.”

“John LeGrand understands what we are trying to achieve, but importantly, he has a heart for helping those in need, such as the aging, who we want to benefit most with our corporate efforts.” adds Cardona. “We couldn’t ask for a better, more diversified fit for this role.”

About JZZ Technologies Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a media technology company rolling up projects and partnerships through online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing and free over-the-air television targeted at adults 55+.

Contact:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

ceo@jzzi.net

www.jzzi.net

