Galleon Gold Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of six months starting May 24, 2021 (the “ Initial Term “) and then shall be renewed automatically for successive one-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $15,000, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term.

Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “ TSXV “) in providing the Services.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the “Company” or “Galleon Gold”) is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd., (“ Hybrid “) to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Galleon Gold and to broaden the Company’s reach within the investment community.

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is a North American exploration and development company. Eric Sprott holds approximately 23% of the Company’s outstanding common shares and is also the Company’s partner on the Neal Gold Project in Idaho. A Preliminary Economic Assessment is currently underway for the Company’s flagship project, the West Cache Gold Project, located 13 km from Timmins, Ontario.

For further information:

Galleon Gold

R. David Russell

Chairman and CEO

T. (416) 644-0066

info@galleongold.com

www.galleongold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future exploration activities and cash flows, and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

