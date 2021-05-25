





American Aires Approves Appointment of Mr. Josh Bruni as Chief Revenue Officer and Reserves Grant of Options

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the “Company“) announces the approval by its board of directors of the appointment of Mr. Josh Bruni as the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer, effective July 1, 2021. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. American Aires Approves Appointment of Mr. Josh Bruni as Chief Revenue Officer and Reserves Grant of Options Back to video Josh brings a wealth of strategic and executive level success from his 15+ years building and growing brands across a wide range of categories. He is known for being a forward thinker and having a mind for “what’s next” in consumer behavior and culture. Most recently as Chief Strategy Officer with Reckitt Benckiser, he used this combination of diverse professional experience and intuition to lead the integration, transformation and growth of a recently acquired wellness brand. Prior to his role with Reckitt, he was the Chief Growth Officer with Vendo, a growth marketing agency specializing in high-growth CPG brands. As CGO, he developed direct-to-consumer and integrated-omnichannel marketing strategies for top brands. Over his career he has garnered experience as an executive, strategist and entrepreneur in a variety of CPG categories as well as fashion & apparel, footwear, sports, fitness and tech industries.

Article content “I am honored to join American Aires, whose values, mission and purpose I respect and align with. The Company is an impressive company with unique technology that can be positioned to be the global leader in the space. I am thrilled to join the team at such a dynamic time in the market where demand for this technology has never been greater. I look forward to building on and accelerating the momentum Dimitry and the team have established and capturing this burgeoning demand,”Mr. Bruni commented. Dimitry Serov, Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are very pleased to make such a strong addition to our management team at this stage of the business as it continues to mature and evolve.” The Company’s board of directors also approved and reserved for the grant of incentive stock options to Mr. Bruni to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of the market price of the common shares of the Company preceding the date of this news release or June 30, 2021, whichever is greater, expiring on July 1, 2026. About American Aires Inc. American Aires Inc. (“Aires“) is a nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. The technology specifically targets cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation and general EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices. Aires has launched a full suite of consumer products under the brand name “Airestech” for use on almost all consumer electronic devices. The Company has adopted a global ecommerce and distribution platform that scales easily as sales grow. Since launching in 2019, Aires has enjoyed exuberant growth. The company has been aggressively building out their ecommerce platform which is now capable of delivering up to 10,000 shipments a day along with recent customer service center agreements. Strategically placed fulfillment centers have been secured to ensure prompt delivery around the globe (see PR Jan. 31, 2020). With the launch of 5G networks around the world, this year, we are seeing an increase of news, reports and leading health organizations discussing the potential harm of EMR and the importance of identifying solutions to reduce these harmful rays. Aires products are the solution. www.airestech.com.

Article content On behalf of the board of directors Company Contact: Dimitry Serov, CEO

Email: dimitry@airestech.com

Telephone: (905) 482-4667

Website: www.airestech.com Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company’s annual and quarterly management’s discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Article content No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Not intended for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States Securities laws. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85022 #distro

