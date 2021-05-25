GMV Minerals Announces Full Exercise of Warrants Expiring on May 31

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the “Company” or “GMV”) is pleased to announce that its shareholders have exercised all outstanding warrants expiring on May 31, 2021 with net proceeds of $1,194,750 being added to the Company’s treasury.

The use of proceeds will be employed to accelerate the Company’s expansion drill program on its 100% controlled Mexican Hat Gold project in SE Arizona.

Ian Klassen, President and CEO of GMV Minerals, remarked, “We are delighted with the exercise of warrants by our shareholders. I am very pleased to confirm that the full complement of warrants due at month end have now been exercised, a vote of confidence from our long-term shareholders. GMV now has a total of 3,981,042 warrants outstanding with expiry dates ranging from October 2021 to April 2023.”

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Property, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980’s to early 1990’s. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. GMV recently updated its National Instrument inferred mineral resource to 36,733,000 tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 688,000 ounces of gold.

