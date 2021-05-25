





Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. (PYBX) Acquires BIOENERZYME, Center for Research and Production of Enzymes or Biomass

Article content Burlington, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYBX) (“PYBX” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with assets in ride sharing, as well as General Contracting and Patented Building supplies, is pleased to announce acquisition of the Italian Joint Stock Company “BioEnerzyme“. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. (PYBX) Acquires BIOENERZYME, Center for Research and Production of Enzymes or Biomass Back to video BioEnerzyme To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7090/85072_66cb88a0048cd9f1_002full.jpg BioEnerzyme, www.bioenerzyme.it, is an innovative start-up project which was founded in 2020. Its mission is the development of enzymes and plants, including microalgae, specifically designed to meet the needs in several manufacturing sectors. BioEnerzyme’s first product is CELL-GAS, a patented mix of thermostable cellulolytic enzymes produced from microalgae specifically designed for the biogas sector.

Article content “The European market is the first in the world for biogas production. 80% of the 17,000 plants in Europe use several levels of plants-based biomasses, 13,600 in Europe and 1,280 in Italy,” the General Manager affirmed, and continued: “BIOENERZYME intervenes in the pre-treatment of these biomasses when they reach an important fraction of the vegetable diet and can be expensive in terms of initial investment and energy required for operation. It is therefore an ideal case for the use of enzymatic preparations to optimize the exploitation of poor biomass such as manure and sewage.” The industrial enzymes market is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2020. The industrial enzymes market is growing with increases in the applications of industrial enzymes. The industrial enzymes market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2014 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2015 to 2020. To say this is a new report published by ReportLinker, a market research company with headquarters in France. The market is driven by factors such as increases in investments in research and development in industrial enzymes, the increase in demand of consumer goods and biofuels, and the need for cost reduction and resource optimization in production processes. Industrial enzymes are used as an alternative of synthetic chemicals. The innovations in technology and increases in the applications provide opportunities for emerging market players.

Article content The food & beverage segment has dominated the industrial enzymes market and is projected to reach a value of USD 2.0 billion by 2020. It is projected to grow at the rate of around 7.5% between 2015 and 2020. By type, the carbohydrases segment dominated the market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2015 to 2020.The key market players adopt strategies such as new product developments, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to develop their position in the industrial enzymes market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2015 to 2020. The increase in disposable incomes and change in lifestyle of the population in the Asia-Pacific region has resulted in an increase in the demand of consumer goods, which has resulted in the growth of the industrial enzymes market in this region. The industrial enzymes market is segmented based on applications. The applications considered for the research are food & beverage, cleaning agents, animal feed, and others that include textile & leather, water treatment, and pulp & paper, among others. The types of industrial enzymes that are used to manufacture enzymes for various applications are also classified in the report. The key players in this market are BASF SE (Germany), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), Koninklijke DSM N.V (The Netherlands), and Novozymes A/S (Denmark).

Article content Source: number of accidents. About Hydro Power Technologies, Inc. f/k/a/ Playbox (US), Inc. Hydro Power Technologies’ mission is to provide and to continue to develop new innovative green hydropower technology options that are grid ready, safe, reliable and cost effective to energy providers worldwide. HPT has also developed a system to increase the power output of an impact turbine hydro generation system. The first generation of products from the HPT system known as “Hammer1”, utilizes hydraulic water phenomena to produce rapid fire, high speed, long water projectiles that have a velocity 1.25 to 1.30 times greater velocity than the traditional “Free Flow” turbines in operation today. The additional velocity increases the rotational torque of the impact turbine runner thus increasing the power generation much more efficiently than today’s installed power generation plants. Contact Information: Michael Shamber

Hydro Power Technologies, Inc.

888-993-0989

info@hydropowertechnologies.com

https://twitter.com/HydroPowerTech FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85072 #distro

