





Share this Story: Human Unitec International, Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Substantial Shares of Laken Group, Ltd., and the Property Blockchain Trade Token Collateralized with Real Estate Assets

Human Unitec International, Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Substantial Shares of Laken Group, Ltd., and the Property Blockchain Trade Token Collateralized with Real Estate Assets

Article content Boston, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – Human Unitec International, Inc. (OTC Pink: HMNU) (“HMNU”) announces a strategic acquisition of substantial shares in Laken Group Ltd., UK, “Laken Group”, https://www.lakengroup.com, a Blockchain and Cryptocurrency company based in London, England since 2020. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Human Unitec International, Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Substantial Shares of Laken Group, Ltd., and the Property Blockchain Trade Token Collateralized with Real Estate Assets Back to video

PBT Coin To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7062/85076_36647a9c249e0953_002full.jpg Laken Group, Ltd. is the founder of Blockchainpropertytrade, https://www.blockchainpropertytrade.com/. Blockchainpropertytrade has authorized 10 Billions PBT tokens as virtual shares of a Real Estate Investment Fund. Laken Group President, Giuseppe Guccione, states: “PBT is the most reliable and transparent cryptocurrency ever. PBT is committed to maintaining the real estate value that guarantees the PBT emission, without prejudice of the real estate market oscillations. PBT is the most reliable and transparent cryptocurrency ever. PBT is a piece of information, decentralized and electronically stored, accessible to whoever has the private key to read it. PBT aims to bridge the gap between real estate investment and cryptocurrencies: buying PBTs, you will be effectively storing your money in a cryptocurrency which will be backed by real estate assets around the world, thus effectively minimizing risks usually associated with alt‐coins. The smart contract will be ERC20 compatible, allowing it to benefit from the Ethereum blockchain (and diffusion). Laken Group combines cryptocurrencies with the most precious asset: the house that can be used whenever you want, in the most beautiful cities in the world.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content HMNU Acquires Blockchain Property Trade and PBT COIN – PBT Real Estate Collateralized Cryptocurrency Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29uJDhI6dow HMNU and Laken are currently working with the Latoken exchange, https://latoken.com/, to list the PBT Coin for trading. HMNU and Laken will begin an aggressive marketing campaign of the PBT Token to consumers in July 2021. The terms of the agreement provides for HMNU to contribute the initial financial commitment of Four Million Six Hundred Thousand Dollars, ($4,600,000), on or before June 10, 2021, and HMNU is issued 40% of the outstanding shares of Laken Group, Ltd. HMNU President, Fabrizio Bosticco, states: “This agreement provides for an important participation of Laken Group with our Group for the further integration and development of our Real Estate markets and bringing Cryptocurriences into this domain.” Laken and Human Unitec International, Inc. are finalizing the the new real estate trust, which thanks to the collaboration with Human Unitec International, Inc., will provide a significant real estate base with a global reach. About Human Unitec International, Inc. Human Unitec International, Inc. is a Project Finance, Management & Development for Sustainability, Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy. We are listed on the US OTC Market (OTC Pink: HMNU). Human Unitec International

6 LIBERTY SQUARE, #2328 BOSTON, MA 02109

Contact: Telephone (413) 327.9567

Email: hmnuusa@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/HMNU_1

www.hmnuinc.com

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Forward-looking statements This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Human Unitec International Inc., (HMNU), a startup company, and certain of the plans and objectives of HMNU with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as “anticipates”, “assumes”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “should”, “will”, “will likely result”, “forecast”, “outlook”, “projects”, “may” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where HMNU operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, HMNU actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85076 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston