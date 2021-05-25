





Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCQX: NCAUF) (TSXV: NCAU) (“the Company”), a gold exploration company advancing its Enchi Gold project located in Ghana. President, CEO and Director of the Company, Luke Alexander, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Newcore Gold Ltd. Updates The Stock Day Podcast On Its District Scale Exploration Project in Ghana Back to video Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company’s Enchi Gold project. “We are located in Ghana, which is Africa’s largest gold producer. It produces about 5 million ounces per year,” said Alexander. “Interestingly, Ghana also has four of the top ten gold producers on the planet,” he said. “Newmont, which is the largest gold company out there, 18% of their total global production comes from Ghana. So, it’s a major player globally.” “We’re very fortunate to have amassed such a large land package in Ghana; we have about 216 square kilometers,” continued Alexander, noting that the project is also located on a historically prolific belt. “It’s a true district scale opportunity that we have at our Enchi project. We have identified twenty-five targets to date and we have only drilled on six of them, so there is a huge exploration upside for us,” said Alexander.

Article content “Why should investors take a look at your company?”, asked Jolly. “District scale exploration would be the biggest reason,” said Alexander. “Since we last spoke in February, we have done a lot of drilling on the project. We have completed an additional 13,000 meters that has been focused on resource expansion at our Boin, Sewum, Nyam deposits,” said Alexander. “We have also gone back to another area, called Kwakyekrom, which we think will ultimately become our next resource area given all of the successful drilling that we have been having there.” “We’re very happy with the near-surface oxide material that we have on our property, but starting to complement that with deeper higher-grade results is something that we talked about on the last show and something that we have now been able to deliver on,” said Alexander. “We have been very excited about that.” “What is next for your gold company?”, asked Jolly. “Our focus remains on exploration,” said Alexander. “We have released 33,000 meters of results so far, which represents exactly half of the planned drilling. So, over the next number of months we will continue to aggressively drill and get results out to the market,” he explained. “In terms of some of those drill results, the back half of our drill program is going to be more focused on diamond drilling.” “At the same time, we’re very busy working on an updated PEA, which we announced that we will have out by the end of Q2,” continued Alexander. “We think that will ultimately create a further underpinning of value for our stock and ultimately could be a real catalyst for our shareholders.”

Article content Jolly then asked about the Company’s investment potential going forward. “I think we’ve seen a strong gold market over the last few weeks,” said Alexander, noting that the Company’s stock has continually traded within a tight range during this time. “We have traded about 9.5 million shares since the beginning of the year,” he added. “From that perspective, we’ve been very well supported. “Specifically, some of the catalysts that could drive that are drill results, as well as this upcoming PEA,” said Alexander. “Those would be the main things that I would look for over the next two to three months.” To close the interview, Alexander encouraged listeners and shareholders to consider the potential of the Company in terms of a district scale exploration opportunity, which is further enhanced by the strength of their management team. “We’re 35% institutionally owned and have five tier-1 investment banks currently covering us from a research perspective,” said Alexander. “For a company of our size, it is very rare that you find all of those things and I think that is one of the reasons that investors should look at Newcore in detail.” To hear Luke Alexander’s entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7873539-newcore-gold-ltd-updates-the-stock-day-podcast-on-its-district-scale-exploration-project-in-ghana. Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

Article content About Newcore Gold Ltd. Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold project located in Ghana. Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 32% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi’s 216 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million-ounce gold deposits, including Kinross’ Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. Newcore’s vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders. On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Newcore Gold Ltd. Luke Alexander

President, CEO & Director For further information, please contact: Mal Karwowska | Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1 604 484 4399

info@newcoregold.com

www.newcoregold.com About The “Stock Day” Podcast Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102 Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85118 #distro

