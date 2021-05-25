Avery Design Launches PCI Express 6.0 Verification IP to Enable Early Development, Compliance Checking for New Version of Standard

Newsfile
May 25, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
052521-85119
 

Tewksbury, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – Avery Design Systems Inc., an innovator in functional verification productivity solutions, today announced availability of major updates to the company’s flagship PCI Express® (PCIe®) 6.0 and PIPE 6.0 VIP solution. Avery unveiled the solution at the PCI-Sig DevCon event this week.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/85119_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

Avery Design Systems

Founded in 1999, Avery Design Systems, Inc. enables system and SOC design teams to achieve dramatic functional verification productivity improvements through the use of formal analysis applications for gate-level X-pessimism verification and real X root cause and sequential back tracing; and robust core-through-chip-level Verification IP for PCI Express, CXL, CCIX, Gen-Z, USB, AMBA, UFS, MIPI CSI/DSI, I3C, DDR/LPDDR, HBM, ONFI/Toggle/NOR, NVM Express, SATA, AHCI, SAS, eMMC, SD/SDIO, CAN FD, and FlexRay standards. The company has established numerous Avery Design VIP partner program affiliations with leading IP suppliers.

Contacts:

Christopher Browy
(978) 851-3627
cbrowy@avery-design.com

Mike Sottak
1 (650) 248-9597
mike@wiredislandpr.com

Source: Avery Design Systems

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85119

#distro

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Kingston

This Week in Flyers