Gallagher Security Corp. and MyCelium Warehouse Inc. Announce COO

Kelowna, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – Gallagher Security Corp. (CSE: GLL) ("GLL" or the "Company") and MyCelium Warehouse Inc. ("MyCelium") are pleased to announce that Rico Ferrante has joined as Chief Operations Officer. Rico and his team spearheaded the go-to-market strategy and execution with Monster Energy Drink, in addition to developing and managing athlete and retail rollout programs. Monster Energy is widely regarded as the best-performing S&P stock so far this century, going from $2.00 to $350.00 in 15 years. With over 13 years of experience in spearheading the development of even more major brands such as Wienerschnitzel as Chief Visionary Officer, Rico grew the company's total revenue over 15% in 2 years and grew out of network franchises. Most recently, he has had significant success joining Medterra CBD as VP of Marketing and Partnerships. Mr. Ferrante's achievements in the marketing world are evident in the success of his strategies and skills in creating solutions that deliver. Having worked in all stages of business, from development to maturity, his knowledge and experience in creating fully focused marketing objectives as well as developing large scale go-to-market strategies will drive similar success for Mycelium Warehouse Inc. He is heavily involved in philanthropic endeavors and understands the true benefits that the mycology industry has to offer. We are extremely confident that Rico will be a great addition to the team here at Mycelium warehouse Inc. and we look forward to seeing him take us all to the forefront of the mycology industry.

Article content The MyCelium Revolution is upon Us It’s the fungus mushrooms are made of, but it can also produce everything from plastics to plant-based meat to a scaffolding for growing organs-and much more The technology for using MyCelium to assemble the things that we need at scale already exists. Mushroom® packaging is on the market as a replacement for Styrofoam and is available in both the U.S. and Europe. Meanwhile, research on MyCelium is accelerating as groups around the world, including leading academic institutions, are beginning to build programs around MyCelium materials. For example, MyCelium-based self-repairing structures-just add water and watch them grow-that also respond by synthesizing antidotes when exposed to toxins are currently being developed by DARPA About MyCelium Mycelium Inc. is positioned to be a leading supplier of the total infrastructure requirements and services to individuals and commercial operations looking for a single source for the thriving Medical and Recreational Mushroom sector. MyCelium has created a series of patentable products and processes, that offer an extensive array of turnkey growing solutions, from sterilizers, grains, and substrates, to laboratory equipment and storage, and will provide advisory services from accomplished Mycologists. Mycelium Inc. is focused on being in the forefront of new process and growing techniques so that more people can harness the incredible healing powers of the fungi world. We welcome everyone from first time grower to the experienced mycologist to the MyCelium Family.

Article content Further Information Gallagher Security Corp. and MyCelium Warehouse Ltd. continue to work towards finalizing their definitive agreement and moving forward with the new entity. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS “Dev Randhawa”

President and Director For further information, please contact: Dev Randhawa

Phone: 1-250-868-8177 The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain forward-looking statements or information including but not limited to comments regarding the potential signing of the definitive agreement, the closing of the potential transaction with MyCelium, receipt of stock exchange approval for the proposed transaction, statements about MyCelium and its intentions and plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be completed. All information in this news release concerning MyCelium has been provided for inclusion herein by MyCelium. Although the Company has no knowledge that would indicate that any information contained herein concerning MyCelium is untrue or incomplete, the Company assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any such information. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in a listing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Article content Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates, including that: general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; and financing will be available if and when needed on reasonable terms. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “estimates” or “intends”, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved), and variations of such words, and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate and complete transactions; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; failure to obtain regulatory and stock exchange approvals; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the Company’s public filings. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85123 #distro

