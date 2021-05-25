UGE Announces Release Date for Q1 2021 Financial Statements and Webinar Details

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the “Company” or “UGE”), a leader in the commercial and community solar sector, announces that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial statements on May 28, 2021 prior to market open.

UGE will host a webinar later that day where the Company’s CEO, Nick Blitterswyk, and CFO, Marissa Lauder, will run through the results and answer your questions. The webinar details are as follows:

Date: Friday, May 28, 2021

Time: 11:00am EDT

Register:www.ugei.com/register

About UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates commercial and community solar projects in the US and strategic markets abroad. Our distributed energy solutions deliver cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and consumers with no upfront cost. With over 400MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.