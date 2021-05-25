Esports Entertainment Group to Add Swedish and Spanish-Licensed Gaming Business with Acquisition of Bethard

Newark, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the “Company”), an esports entertainment and online gambling company, today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Gameday Group’s B2C business, operating under the ‘Bethard’ brand by Bethard Group Limited (“Bethard”), a fast-growing sports betting operator that generated $31 million in revenue in 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, EEG will pay EUR 16 mil ($19.5 mil) in cash and a 12% net gaming revenue share for two years. The acquisition is expected to close on July 1, 2021. As a result of transaction, Esports Entertainment Group is raising its fiscal 2022 revenue guidance to $100 million to $105 million.

“This is another great addition for Esports Entertainment Group that substantially increases our revenues, and available markets,” commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “With this transaction, we expect to gain two new gaming licenses, including one in the strategically important Swedish market. At the completion of the license hand over we will have 6 tier one licenses.”

Bethard is an iGaming company that offers sports betting and casino games online. The company was founded in 2012 and consists of a team of passionate individuals who shares a vision of taking sports betting and casino to the next level. Bethard has a strong focus on responsible gambling with best-in-class compliance functions in order to act properly and in a sustainable way in regulated markets. The company is based in St. Julians, Malta.

According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global gaming market reached a value of $167.9 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a 9.2% CAGR through 2026, reaching $287.1 billion.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.