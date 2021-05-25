Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Lease Decision Received

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2021) – Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) received the decision from the Chief Gold Commissioner. His decision was that he is not satisfied that PBM requires a mining lease to engage in a mining activity, as it has no authority to do so, and no obvious near-term prospect of obtaining any such authority and has decided not to renew the term of the lease. He also decided to allow PBM to retain the mineral rights over the formerly occupied lease area. The Company registered a new mineral tenure on the area of the lease and it is in good standing until May 2022.

