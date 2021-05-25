CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Captiva Verde Land Corp. (PWR)
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 25 mai/May 2021) - Captiva Verde Land Corp. has announced a name change to Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.
The symbol will remain the same.
Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on May 26, 2021.
Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com
Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 25, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.
Captiva Verde Land Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Captiva Verde Wellness Corp.
Le symbole restera le même.
Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 26 mai 2021.
Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com
Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 25 mai 2021. Les concessionnaires sont invités à saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.
Effective Date/ Date effective :
le 26 mai/May 2021
Symbol/symbole :
PWR
New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP :
14076P104
New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN :
CA14076P1045
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :
14075E100/CA14075E1007
If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com
